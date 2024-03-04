Dhaka University Hosts 'Art Is Everywhere' Festival, Showcasing 28 Global Artists

The ninth edition of the international festival of live art, 'Art Is Everywhere', kicks off today at the Osman Jamal Auditorium, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University, marking a significant cultural event that celebrates global artistic expression. Presented by Maya Art Studios and curated by Cai Qing and Efat Razowana Reya, the festival spans five days and features a diverse lineup of 28 artists from around the world, offering a blend of performances that promise to captivate the audience.

Global Meets Local

According to Lutfa Mahmuda, the programme director, the festival has previously graced cities such as Beijing, New York City, and Kassel, showcasing the universality and diversity of live art. The selection of Dhaka as the latest venue underscores the city's vibrant cultural scene and its tradition of integrating art into everyday life. From rickshaw decorations to street graffiti, art in Bangladesh is not just observed but lived, reflecting a deep spiritual and cultural richness. This festival not only aims to bring international artists into conversation with their Bangladeshi counterparts but also intends to spotlight Bangladesh's thriving contemporary art scene on a global stage.

Artistic Lineup and Objectives

The festival features an impressive roster of international artists such as Alexandra Holownia Fly, Josef Ka, and He Zhisheng, alongside Bangladeshi talents like Afsahan Sharmin Zhumpa and Jewel A Rob. This eclectic mix of artists ensures a dynamic and engaging program, ranging from seminars and artist presentations to live performances. Powered by MasterCard, the event serves as a platform for cultural exchange, allowing artists to share their unique perspectives while offering audiences a chance to experience art in a new and interactive way. The festival's goal is to foster dialogue, build bridges between cultures, and offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of global artistry.

Closing Thoughts

As 'Art Is Everywhere' draws artists and art enthusiasts to Dhaka, it not only showcases the city's commitment to cultural enrichment but also positions Bangladesh as a key player in the international art community. The festival's conclusion on Saturday will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, encouraging ongoing conversations about the role of art in society and its power to unite people across cultural divides. Through this gathering of diverse artistic voices, the festival not only celebrates the beauty of global art but also highlights the importance of understanding and appreciating cultural differences in an ever-connected world.