Decades on the Run: Chattogram's Fugitive Convict Captured After 27 Years

In a narrative that seems ripped from the pages of a thriller, the bustling streets of Chattogram became the backdrop for the climax of a 27-year-long manhunt. Ajoy Raxit, a 48-year-old man whose past actions had cast a long shadow, was finally apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the CEPZ area, marking the end of a fugitive saga that had eluded law enforcement since 1998. The case against Ajoy, rooted in a violent altercation that led him to hack his neighbor, resulted in a life sentence and a Taka 20,000 fine, a sentence he escaped until now.

The Capture: A Testament to Persistence

The arrest of Ajoy Raxit on a quiet Sunday night was not a matter of chance but the culmination of relentless pursuit and the power of community vigilance. Acting on a tip-off, the RAB zeroed in on the CEPZ area, a testament to the law's long arm and its refusal to forget its fugitives. This operation underscores the dedication of Bangladesh's law enforcement to ensuring that justice, though delayed, is not denied. After his capture, Ajoy was promptly handed over to the Kotwali Police Station, signaling the beginning of the end of his long evasion of the law.

The Crime: A Community Shattered

The incident that set off this decades-long manhunt occurred in 1998, a year that would be etched in the memory of the Kotwali neighborhood. Ajoy Raxit, then a young man, committed an act of violence so severe that it not only physically harmed his neighbor but also tore at the fabric of the community. The case filed with the Kotwali Police Station led to a court decision that would see Ajoy facing life behind bars, a punishment deemed fitting for the gravity of his actions. Yet, it was the beginning of a lengthy game of cat and mouse that would span nearly three decades.

Justice Served: A Community's Closure

The arrest of Ajoy Raxit is more than just a legal victory; it's a cathartic moment for the community that has lived in the shadow of this crime for 27 years. It serves as a poignant reminder that the wheels of justice, though they may turn slowly, never truly stop. For the victim's family and the wider community, Ajoy's capture may offer a sense of closure and a belief in the efficacy of the judicial process, affirming that no crime is too old for justice to be served.

The story of Ajoy Raxit's arrest is not just about the end of a fugitive's freedom; it's about the resilience of a community and the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to uphold justice. It's a narrative that reinforces the adage that one can run, but never hide, from the consequences of their actions. As Ajoy faces the legal repercussions of his past, the community of Chattogram can perhaps begin to heal, knowing that even after 27 years, justice has been served.