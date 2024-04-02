Daily Star sacks Executive Editor Ashfaqul Haque two months after maid's death

The Daily Star, a prominent English newspaper, has officially terminated its Executive Editor, Syed Ashfaqul Haque, in the wake of allegations surrounding the tragic death of a teenage maid from his apartment in Dhaka. Haque, who has been with the newspaper since 1993, and his wife Tania Khondoker, find themselves at the center of a legal storm after the maid, identified as Preeti Urang, fell to her death on February 6, 2024.

Chronology of Events Leading to Termination

The case unfolded when Preeti Urang, a young domestic worker employed by Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, tragically fell from their eighth-floor apartment in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. The incident, which occurred on February 6, led to Preeti's untimely death, prompting her father, Lukesh Urang, to file a case against the couple. The absence of safety barriers on the apartment's windows was cited as a significant factor contributing to the fatal incident. This was not the first such occurrence, as another domestic worker had suffered severe injuries in a similar fall from the same apartment in August of the previous year.

Legal Proceedings and Public Outcry

Following the case's filing, both Ashfaqul Haque and Tania Khondoker were arrested and subsequently denied bail, leading to their incarceration. The couple underwent a four-day remand starting February 13, and on February 18, they were sent back to jail after the remand period concluded. The case has sparked widespread public outrage, with many calling for accountability and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The Daily Star's decision to terminate Haque's employment reflects the gravity of the allegations and the ensuing legal and public relations crisis.

Implications for Media Ethics and Domestic Worker Safety

The incident raises critical questions about media ethics, the responsibilities of individuals in positions of power, and the broader issue of domestic worker safety in Bangladesh. It underscores the urgent need for stringent safety measures and legal protections for domestic workers, who are often vulnerable to exploitation and harm. As the case proceeds through the legal system, it will likely continue to provoke debate on these vital issues, with the potential to drive significant social and legal reforms.

This tragic event not only led to the loss of a young life but also highlighted the critical importance of safety measures in households employing domestic workers. The repercussions of this case extend beyond the individuals directly involved, prompting a broader reflection on the values of accountability and the need for protective legislation for domestic workers. The Daily Star's response to this incident sets a precedent in the media industry, emphasizing the ethical considerations that must guide the conduct of those in positions of influence.