Agriculture

Cyclone Michaung’s Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Cyclone Michaung's Impact: Rising Potato Prices in Bangladesh

In the wake of Cyclone Michaung’s devastating impact on Bangladesh, the country’s potato market has been sent into a tailspin. The cyclone, which brought heavy rains that significantly damaged potato crops, has resulted in a sharp increase in prices and a looming shortage for the next planting season. Particularly hard hit was the district of Munshiganj, where nearly 12,760 hectares of the 16,200 hectares dedicated to potato farming were severely damaged.

A Crisis in Numbers

Across the nation, the damage to potato plantations is estimated at around 13,900 hectares. This represents a significant percentage of the country’s potato farming land. The fallout from this has been felt by consumers for the last three to four months, with potato prices remaining stubbornly high. The Government of Bangladesh, despite all efforts, has struggled to stabilize the market, even considering the option of imports.

Long-Term Implications

However, the implications of this crisis extend beyond just the immediate price surge. There are growing concerns over the availability of seed potatoes in districts like Munshiganj. Farmers and traders alike are anxious about potential shortages for the next planting season. This could result in some agricultural land lying fallow, exacerbating the issues with supply and pricing of potatoes even further.

Government Measures

The government has taken various measures to address this issue, including the possibility of importing potatoes. The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has launched a sale drive offering essential commodities, including potatoes, at subsidized rates. Despite these efforts, the impact of the cyclone and the resulting damage to the potato crops have highlighted the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring the stability of potato prices and availability in Bangladesh.

Agriculture Bangladesh
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

