Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden to Champion Sustainable Development in Bangladesh Visit

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, as the newly appointed United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from 18-21 March 2024. This marks her first official mission since her appointment in October last year, accompanied by Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General, and Johan Forssell, Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. The visit aims to spotlight Bangladesh's progress in economic and social development while addressing the challenges it faces due to natural disasters and climate change.

Advertisment

Engagement and Objectives

The Crown Princess' itinerary is packed with high-level meetings, including discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, senior government officials, and interactions with young students, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These engagements are aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Bangladesh's development strides and exploring opportunities for strengthening resilience and inclusivity in its future growth. Field visits are also planned to observe firsthand the transformative impact of inclusive digital development in poverty reduction and initiatives targeting climate change mitigation in vulnerable communities.

Focus on Sustainability and Development

Advertisment

At the heart of the visit is the commitment to sustainability, poverty eradication, climate action, and equality. Crown Princess Victoria's role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador underscores her long-standing dedication to these causes. The visit is poised to shine a light on Bangladesh's development journey, emphasizing the critical support provided by UNDP in areas such as climate adaptation, disaster risk management, and inclusive digitalization. Special attention will be given to showcasing the UN's efforts in supporting Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, a testament to the country's humanitarian stance amidst developmental challenges.

Implications for Bangladesh and Beyond

The visit of Crown Princess Victoria is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a call to action for collaborative efforts towards a sustainable future. By highlighting the successes and challenges of Bangladesh's development journey, it aims to galvanize support from international partners and stakeholders. The focus on digital innovation, women's empowerment, and climate resilience serves as a model for other developing nations striving for sustainable growth. As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, the Crown Princess' mission reinforces the global commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the vision of a future where no one is left behind.