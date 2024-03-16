Crony Apparels Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Wages in Narayanganj Amid Rising Ramadan Prices

Approximately 300 RMG workers and staff members of Crony Apparels made their grievances public by demonstrating in front of the factory located in Narayanganj's Fatullah. Their unified demand was the payment of several months of overdue wages. This unrest comes at a time when the cost of living is escalating due to the approaching Ramadan, further intensifying the workers' plight.

Advertisment

Escalating Tensions Amid Financial Hardships

Workers who have been deprived of their January and February salaries, alongside staff members who are owed up to five months of wages, took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration lasting from 9 am to 12 pm. Former staff member Anwar Hossain disclosed the critical situation, revealing that instead of resolving the payment issues, the company has been gradually laying off workers. This is not the first occurrence of such protests, with several similar demonstrations reported last month over the same issue. Amid rising prices and the holy month of Ramadan looming, the affected individuals are facing severe hardships. Billal Hossain, a protesting worker, expressed the dire situation of not being able to afford rent or groceries, as local stores have ceased credit facilities due to outstanding dues.

Management's Response and Intervention by Industrial Police

Advertisment

The demonstration saw the workers occupying the factory's entrance for about three hours, prompting the intervention of the industrial police to mediate the dispute. The protest concluded around noon when the factory management assured payment of the pending wages by the following Tuesday. Inspector Selim Badsha of the Narayanganj Industrial Police highlighted that the staff members' demonstration was peaceful and did not obstruct road traffic. The factory management's promise to settle the dues within the week was a pivotal moment in dispersing the gathering without any incidents. Despite these assurances, attempts to reach Aslam Sani, the managing director of Crony Group, for comments were unsuccessful.

Broader Implications for the RMG Sector

The incident at Crony Apparels is a reflection of deeper systemic issues within the RMG sector in Bangladesh, which is grappling with labor rights and wage disputes amid economic challenges. The sector, crucial to the country's economy, faces the daunting task of transitioning to a more sustainable and equitable model. The ongoing disputes underscore the urgent need for dialogue and action among stakeholders to address the grievances of the workforce and ensure the industry's resilience and competitiveness in the global market. This particular protest not only highlights the immediate financial struggles of the workers but also prompts a broader discussion on the sustainability and ethics of labor practices in the RMG sector.