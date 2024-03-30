Coordinated efforts needed for de-encroachment, de-pollution of rivers: Environment minister

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action to address river encroachments and pollution during a round table on climate change, water, and sanitation in Dhaka. Highlighting the intertwined nature of water management, climate resilience, and sustainable development, Chowdhury outlined the government's holistic approach to environmental challenges.

Advertisment

Urgent Call for Action

"If we de-encroach rivers but do not de-pollute, we will not get the desired benefits," stated Chowdhury, underlining the multifaceted nature of the issue at hand. His remarks at the Kalbela Conference Room meeting spotlighted the critical importance of water, salinity, and river management in the face of climate change. The event brought together key stakeholders to discuss actionable strategies for sustainable development in Bangladesh.

Strategic Initiatives and Allocations

Advertisment

Minister Chowdhury detailed the government's strategic efforts, including the adoption of the Green and Climate Resilience Development Policy through the Ministry of Planning. This policy aims to centralize all climate change-related plans and investments, ensuring a unified approach to tackling environmental challenges. Furthermore, he announced a significant financial commitment, with Tk37,000 crore allocated across 25 ministries for climate crisis management in the current financial year, reflecting the government's prioritization of environmental sustainability.

River Pollution and Climate Crisis

The problem of river pollution in Bangladesh is not isolated but is part of a broader environmental and climate crisis that threatens the country's development and public health. Studies, such as those by Cornell University and Schroders, warn of substantial economic losses in sectors like apparel exports if climate-adaptive measures are not taken. Additionally, environmental health risks, including pollution, contribute to a staggering number of premature deaths annually, underscoring the urgency of addressing these environmental issues comprehensively.

As Bangladesh faces the daunting challenge of climate change, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury's call for a concerted effort to clear river encroachments and pollution marks a crucial step towards sustainable development. The government's holistic approach, encompassing river governance, climate resilience, and strategic financial allocations, sets a precedent for tackling environmental issues head-on. The implications of these efforts are far-reaching, potentially mitigating the economic and health impacts of climate change and ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh.