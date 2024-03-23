Constable, 3 family members feared dead in Kishoreganj trawler capsize; shock grips parents

On a fateful Friday evening, a joyous trip turned tragic for Constable Sohel Rana and his family when their trawler capsized in the Meghna River near Kishoreganj's Bhairab. Rana, serving at Bhairab Police Station, his wife Moushumi, and their two children, Mahmuda and Raisul, from Fatehabad village in Cumilla's Debidwar upazila, along with twelve others, embarked on a journey to Ashuganj Sonarampur char. The vessel met its ill fate near Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge, sinking after a collision with a sand-laden bulkhead, narrated Nurul Islam, a local union parishad member.

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue Operation

The local community sprang into action, managing to rescue 12 individuals from the grips of the river. However, eight passengers, including the Rana family, remained unaccounted for. Authorities and family members scrambled to the site, a palpable sense of despair taking hold as the search extended into the next day. Amidst the chaos, two victims were urgently taken to Bhairab upazila health complex, where one woman was declared dead, and another injured, Tofazzal, 22, was transported to Dhaka for advanced treatment. Officer-in-charge Saju Mia confirmed ongoing efforts to retrieve the bodies, underscoring the tragedy that befell the riverbank community.

Community Reaction and Government Response

Rana's contributions to the Bangladesh police since 2011 highlighted the personal loss felt by the community. The incident spurred a wave of grief among locals and relatives, with Abdul Alim, Rana's father, leading the family in a desperate search for their loved ones. The government and emergency services have intensified their rescue operations, with divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence at the forefront. This tragic event has reignited discussions on river safety and the urgent need for stringent regulations to prevent future calamities.

Looking Forward

As the search for the missing continues, the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities facing riverine commuters in Bangladesh. The collective mourning of a community for its lost members touches a national nerve, prompting calls for action to safeguard innocent lives against the perils of inadequate safety measures and oversight. While the immediate focus remains on recovery and support for the affected families, the broader implications resonate, urging a reevaluation of transportation safety protocols on Bangladesh's waterways.