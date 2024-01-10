en English
Asia

Commemorating Homecoming Day: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Triumphant Return

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Commemorating Homecoming Day: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Triumphant Return

On this date in 1972, a chapter in the history of Bangladesh was forever sealed. Marking what is now known as Homecoming Day, the nation’s founder, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, returned home after 290 days of incarceration in Pakistan. His arrival signaled a new era for the newly independent nation, fostering sentiments of national unity and reconciliation.

Triumph Over Imprisonment

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s release came after nine months of confinement following the Bengali secession movement. He was allowed to leave Pakistan on January 8, 1972, and flew via London to New Delhi. In India’s capital, he expressed his satisfaction with the triumph of truth and justice, maintaining an air of serenity and lack of hatred toward anyone.

A Hero’s Welcome

Despite an elaborate schedule planned by the Indian government, he shortened his stay to a few hours, eager to return to Bangladesh. His homecoming was attended by over 500,000 people, despite heavy security. The crowd’s desire to see their leader caused a commotion, marking the immense respect and love the people held for him.

Call for Unity and Peace

During an emotional rally at the Dacca Race Course, Sheikh Mujib emphasized the independence of Bengal, urged against seeking revenge for past atrocities, and called for unity and peace among all Bengalis, including the Biharis, who had previously sided with the Pakistani Army. His sentiments echoed themes of reconciliation and national unity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter, paid tribute to her father on this historic Homecoming Day by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi. The nation has been observing this day since 1972, a testament to the lasting legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As we commemorate this significant day, it is a reminder of the resilience of the Bengali people and the enduring legacy of a leader who ushered in an era of independence for Bangladesh.

Asia Bangladesh History
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

