Asia

Clash Between Police and BNP Activists Mars Election Day in Chittagong, Bangladesh

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
Clash Between Police and BNP Activists Mars Election Day in Chittagong, Bangladesh

On a day when the citizens of Bangladesh were casting their ballots for the 12th parliamentary election, the peace was shattered in Chittagong. A confrontation sparked between the members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the police, causing a ripple of tension to spread across the city.

Clash at CNB Intersection

The conflict unraveled at the CNB intersection within the jurisdiction of the Chandgoan police station. The BNP, an influential political entity in Bangladesh, had its members take to the streets in an organized procession. The procession, part of their 48-hour strike – known locally as a ‘hartal’ – was their way of voicing dissatisfaction and asserting their political will. However, their actions were met with resistance from the authorities.

Confrontation Escalates

The BNP members, numbering around 20-25, blocked the road with burning tires and attacked the on-duty police personnel. In response, the police retaliated with bullets from shotguns, escalating the confrontation into a full-blown clash. The situation, as reported by Assistant Commissioner Md Arif Hossain of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), was ongoing as of 9:40 am.

Election Day Marred

The incident, coinciding with the commencement of voting throughout the country, marred what should have been a day of democratic exercise. The clash between the BNP activists and the police not only disrupted the peace in Chittagong but also cast a long shadow over the electoral proceedings, stirring unease among the voters. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the political landscape of Bangladesh.

Asia Bangladesh
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

