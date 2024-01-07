Clash Between Police and BNP Activists Mars Election Day in Chittagong, Bangladesh

On a day when the citizens of Bangladesh were casting their ballots for the 12th parliamentary election, the peace was shattered in Chittagong. A confrontation sparked between the members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the police, causing a ripple of tension to spread across the city.

Clash at CNB Intersection

The conflict unraveled at the CNB intersection within the jurisdiction of the Chandgoan police station. The BNP, an influential political entity in Bangladesh, had its members take to the streets in an organized procession. The procession, part of their 48-hour strike – known locally as a ‘hartal’ – was their way of voicing dissatisfaction and asserting their political will. However, their actions were met with resistance from the authorities.

Confrontation Escalates

The BNP members, numbering around 20-25, blocked the road with burning tires and attacked the on-duty police personnel. In response, the police retaliated with bullets from shotguns, escalating the confrontation into a full-blown clash. The situation, as reported by Assistant Commissioner Md Arif Hossain of the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), was ongoing as of 9:40 am.

Election Day Marred

The incident, coinciding with the commencement of voting throughout the country, marred what should have been a day of democratic exercise. The clash between the BNP activists and the police not only disrupted the peace in Chittagong but also cast a long shadow over the electoral proceedings, stirring unease among the voters. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the political landscape of Bangladesh.