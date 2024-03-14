Child Labor Crisis in Bangladesh: 38,008 Minors in Hazardous Jobs, Survey Finds

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, a groundbreaking survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) unveiled alarming figures, showing 38,008 children, aged 5 to 17, are employed in various hazardous sectors across Bangladesh. This comprehensive study, known as the Child Labor Survey 2023, reveals a stark gender disparity, with 97.5% of these child laborers being male. The Government of Bangladesh has identified 43 sectors as hazardous, but this survey focused on five key areas needing immediate intervention due to their high prevalence of child labor.

Identifying High-Risk Sectors

The BBS, in consultation with stakeholders and with the support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), selected fish and shellfish drying and processing, leather footwear production, iron and steel casting, motor vehicle maintenance, and repair of personal and household goods for this survey. These sectors were chosen for their urgent need for intervention and significant presence of child labor. The survey's findings show that automobile workshops are the most prevalent, employing 24,923 children, followed by the leather shoe industry, welding or gas burner mechanics, informal tailoring or garment sectors, and dried fish production.

Urban vs. Rural Divide

The survey also sheds light on the geographical distribution of child labor, revealing that 64.3% of child laborers are based in urban areas, contrasting with 35.7% in rural settings. This urban predominance underscores the magnet effect of cities, often perceived as hubs of opportunity, yet for many children, they are places of exploitation. The data further highlight the physical demands placed on these young workers, with a significant number involved in carrying heavy loads or working at great heights.

The Road Ahead

The Child Labor Survey 2023 not only provides a national estimate of child labor within these hazardous sectors but also serves as a crucial tool for policymakers and NGOs in crafting targeted interventions. The results underscore the urgent need for comprehensive strategies that address both the supply and demand sides of child labor, ensuring enforcement of existing laws, and offering viable education and training alternatives to at-risk youth. As Bangladesh strives towards its commitment to eliminate child labor, this survey marks a critical step in understanding and tackling the complexities of this issue.