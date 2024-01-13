en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father’s Funeral in Shackles

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST
Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father’s Funeral in Shackles

In a striking incident that has roused widespread criticism, Nazmul Mridha, a leader of the Chhatra Dal in Patuakhali, was compelled to attend his father’s funeral in shackles despite being granted temporary release from jail. His father, Motaleb Hossain Mridha, a former BNP leader and union parishad member, had passed away and the funeral was held at West Subidkhali village.

Restrictions on Funeral Participation

While Nazmul was released between 3:00pm and 5:00pm, the police insisted on keeping the shackles on his legs for ‘safety reasons’. This restriction significantly impeded him from fully partaking in the funeral rites. He was unable to perform the customary act of putting soil on his father’s grave, a distressing experience for both Nazmul and his family.

Charges and Arrest

Nazmul was arrested last year under charges filed under the Explosives Substances Act and has been detained in Patuakhali jail since. The exact nature of his alleged criminal activities remains undisclosed to the public.

Criticism from BNP Leadership

The BNP leadership has strongly condemned Nazmul’s treatment. They argue that his arrest and the manner of his treatment at the funeral were not based on actual criminal activities, but were politically motivated. This incident has not only stirred local outrage, but also poses significant questions about the state of human rights and political freedom in the region.

0
Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
3 mins ago
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP's Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions
As Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) grapples with defeat in the national parliamentary elections, the party is gearing up to strategize its future political movements. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, addressed a press briefing on January 13 at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan. He discussed the party’s ongoing efforts
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Reveals BNP's Future Strategies Amid Political Tensions
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
3 hours ago
Globe-Trotting Couple Explores 102 Countries and Counting
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
5 hours ago
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response
25 mins ago
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
29 mins ago
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
30 mins ago
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Latest Headlines
World News
Real-Time Benefit Tools in EHRs: A Step Towards Medication Affordability
19 seconds
Real-Time Benefit Tools in EHRs: A Step Towards Medication Affordability
AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons
23 seconds
AAP-BJP Standoff Intensifies: Kejriwal Gets Fourth ED Summons
Vitality Stadium to Host another Major Boxing Event this Summer
25 seconds
Vitality Stadium to Host another Major Boxing Event this Summer
Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Setback in Olympic Qualifiers: A Tough Road Ahead
1 min
Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers Setback in Olympic Qualifiers: A Tough Road Ahead
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
2 mins
Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
2 mins
Carlisle United's Struggle Continues: Oxford United Secures Victory
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
2 mins
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos to Opt for Defense Over Offense?
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
2 mins
Logan Seavey Triumphs in Thrilling Chili Bowl Nationals Qualifier
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
6 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app