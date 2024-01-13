Chhatra Dal Leader Forced to Attend Father’s Funeral in Shackles

In a striking incident that has roused widespread criticism, Nazmul Mridha, a leader of the Chhatra Dal in Patuakhali, was compelled to attend his father’s funeral in shackles despite being granted temporary release from jail. His father, Motaleb Hossain Mridha, a former BNP leader and union parishad member, had passed away and the funeral was held at West Subidkhali village.

Restrictions on Funeral Participation

While Nazmul was released between 3:00pm and 5:00pm, the police insisted on keeping the shackles on his legs for ‘safety reasons’. This restriction significantly impeded him from fully partaking in the funeral rites. He was unable to perform the customary act of putting soil on his father’s grave, a distressing experience for both Nazmul and his family.

Charges and Arrest

Nazmul was arrested last year under charges filed under the Explosives Substances Act and has been detained in Patuakhali jail since. The exact nature of his alleged criminal activities remains undisclosed to the public.

Criticism from BNP Leadership

The BNP leadership has strongly condemned Nazmul’s treatment. They argue that his arrest and the manner of his treatment at the funeral were not based on actual criminal activities, but were politically motivated. This incident has not only stirred local outrage, but also poses significant questions about the state of human rights and political freedom in the region.