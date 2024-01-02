Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

In Bangladesh’s bustling Chattogram city, the daily rhythm of life has been unsettled by a severe gas crisis over the past two months, with residents grappling with the scarcity of this essential resource. Areas like Khulshi, Jamal Khan, Dewanji Pukur Par, Dewan Bazar, Hem Sen Lane, Shulak Bahar, Ghat Farhadbegh, Bakalia and Chawkbazar, are among the hardest hit.

The Disruption of Daily Life

As the gas supply comes to a standstill before sunrise and only resumes at midnight, families are finding it increasingly difficult to cook and prepare meals. This has led many to seek alternatives, with some turning to restaurants and others resorting to different cooking methods. The shortage is not just a minor inconvenience but a significant interruption to the daily lives of the residents.

The Cause of the Crisis

The root of the crisis lies in the reduced allocation of natural gas for the port city, down from 320 million cubic feet per day to 280 million. This cutback is a result of maintenance works at one of the floating LNG terminals in Cox’s Bazar since November of the previous year. Further exacerbating the situation, two local fertilizer factories are currently operating at full capacity to meet national demand, putting additional pressure on the already strained gas supply.

Looking Ahead

The general manager of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company (KGDC) acknowledges the supply imbalance caused by prioritizing the factories. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has indicated that the terminal’s operations are expected to resume by January 8. This could signal an imminent improvement in the situation, providing much-needed relief to the beleaguered residents of Chattogram city.