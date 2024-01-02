en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Chattogram City Grapples with Severe Gas Crisis: A Look into the Situation

In Bangladesh’s bustling Chattogram city, the daily rhythm of life has been unsettled by a severe gas crisis over the past two months, with residents grappling with the scarcity of this essential resource. Areas like Khulshi, Jamal Khan, Dewanji Pukur Par, Dewan Bazar, Hem Sen Lane, Shulak Bahar, Ghat Farhadbegh, Bakalia and Chawkbazar, are among the hardest hit.

The Disruption of Daily Life

As the gas supply comes to a standstill before sunrise and only resumes at midnight, families are finding it increasingly difficult to cook and prepare meals. This has led many to seek alternatives, with some turning to restaurants and others resorting to different cooking methods. The shortage is not just a minor inconvenience but a significant interruption to the daily lives of the residents.

The Cause of the Crisis

The root of the crisis lies in the reduced allocation of natural gas for the port city, down from 320 million cubic feet per day to 280 million. This cutback is a result of maintenance works at one of the floating LNG terminals in Cox’s Bazar since November of the previous year. Further exacerbating the situation, two local fertilizer factories are currently operating at full capacity to meet national demand, putting additional pressure on the already strained gas supply.

Looking Ahead

The general manager of the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company (KGDC) acknowledges the supply imbalance caused by prioritizing the factories. However, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has indicated that the terminal’s operations are expected to resume by January 8. This could signal an imminent improvement in the situation, providing much-needed relief to the beleaguered residents of Chattogram city.

0
Bangladesh Energy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mymensingh-4 Constituency: A Battle of Legacy, Influence, and Swing Votes

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption

By Muhammad Jawad

Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

By Muhammad Jawad

Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BM ...
@Bangladesh · 12 mins
Disturbing Surge in Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: BM ...
heart comment 0
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

By Muhammad Jawad

Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Candidate’s Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles

By Muhammad Jawad

Candidate's Withdrawal Hits Electoral Roadblock: Still in Race Despite Health Troubles
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh Women’s Football: The Road to SAFF Championship 2024

By Salman Khan

Bangladesh Women's Football: The Road to SAFF Championship 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
1 min
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
1 min
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
2 mins
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
2 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
3 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
3 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
3 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
3 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
23 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
27 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
30 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
37 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app