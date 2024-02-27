Carnivalesque at NDUB: A Fusion of Love, Language, and Literature

Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) recently hosted an event titled "Carnivalesque: A Celebration of Love, Language, and Literature," organized by the NDUB English Club. The event sought to delve into the interconnectedness of love, language, and literature through various activities and discussions, led by key figures such as Sami Hossain Chisty, an assistant professor in the Department of English, and Dr. Fr Patrick Daniel Gaffney, the Vice Chancellor.

Advertisment

Exploring the Artistic Trinity

At the heart of the carnivalesque celebration was the exploration of the symbiotic relationship between love, language, and literature. Sami Hossain Chisty, in his keynote speech, emphasized how these elements work together to elevate artistic expression. He highlighted the philosophy of Mikhail Bakhtin's carnivalesque, which champions the breaking down of communication barriers and celebrates various forms of love. Chisty's insights into the philosophy's application to modern societal contexts provided a fresh perspective on how these three elements can be intertwined to foster understanding and empathy among diverse groups.

Inauguration and Cultural Celebrations

Advertisment

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Fr Patrick Daniel Gaffney, who drew attention to the symbolism of the clown in carnival festivities. He eloquently spoke on the themes of societal inclusion and role reversal, linking them to the broader thematic concerns of the carnivalesque. The cultural segment of the event featured performances by students, including a poem chronicle, a musical, and a mime show, which added to the festive atmosphere. The range of stalls offering food, handicrafts, and daily wear further enriched the event's ambiance, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.

Implications for Artistic Expression

The Carnivalesque at NDUB not only provided a platform for students and faculty to engage with the themes of love, language, and literature but also underscored the importance of these elements in fostering an inclusive society. The discussions and performances underscored how literature and language serve as mediums through which love can be expressed and understood in its many forms. As the event concluded, it was clear that the carnivalesque served as a vibrant reminder of the power of literature and language to bridge divides and celebrate the universal theme of love.

For more detailed insights into the event, visit Dhaka Tribune.