Bangladesh

Capital City to Face Gas Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Replacement Works

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Capital City to Face Gas Supply Disruption Due to Pipeline Replacement Works

On January 3, 2024, the capital city will experience a significant disruption to its gas supply. This interruption, scheduled from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, is due to necessary gas pipeline replacement works that will guarantee the safe and efficient delivery of natural gas services to consumers. The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has issued a notice to inform residents about this planned suspension, urging them to make necessary arrangements ahead of time.

Areas Impacted by the Suspension

The areas directly affected by this disruption include Nikunja-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area, and Joarsahara. These regions will see a complete halt of gas supply during the five-hour window as the pipeline replacement works are carried out.

Potential Gas Pressure Reduction in Surrounding Regions

While the aforementioned areas will be directly affected, consumers in the surrounding regions may also experience the ripple effects of this scheduled interruption. According to Titas, these neighboring areas may experience reduced gas pressure during the maintenance period. This may result in difficulties in using gas-dependent appliances and equipment, causing potential inconvenience to the residents.

Infrastructure Maintenance: A Necessary Inconvenience

While the disruption may cause temporary inconvenience, it is a necessary step in ensuring the long-term efficiency and safety of the city’s gas supply. Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has expressed regret for the inconvenience, yet emphasizes the importance of these infrastructure maintenance tasks. By bearing with this short-term discomfort, the residents are contributing to the overall safety and efficiency of the city’s gas supply system.

Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

