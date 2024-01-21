BRTC Rolls Out Shuttle Bus Service for Dhaka International Trade Fair Attendees

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has introduced a dedicated shuttle bus service to facilitate attendees of the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Purbachal, which commenced this Sunday. The service was launched by BRTC Chairman and Additional Secretary, Md Tazul Islam, aiming to provide safe and affordable transportation for trade fair visitors.

Service Details

The shuttle service is designed to cater to visitors commuting to the trade fair from varying start points, including Kuril Bishwaroad, Khejur Bagan, Narayanganj, and Narsingdi. The buses are set to depart at 08:00 am daily and will operate throughout the month-long duration of the trade fair. The fare for the shuttle service varies between Tk 35 and Tk 120, contingent on the departure point.

Bus Schedules and Routes

Approximately 60 buses are scheduled to run on regular days, with the number escalating to 200 on holidays to accommodate the influx of visitors. The Farmgate area in the capital will serve as a hub for visitors from Motijheel, Mirpur, and Uttara, with BRTC buses charting a route from Farmgate to the Rupganj fairground via the elevated expressway.

Trade Fair Overview

Hosted at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal New Town, the 28th DITF will feature 16 to 18 foreign pavilions. The entry fee for the fair is Tk50 for general visitors and Tk25 for children under the age of 12. The BRTC's dedicated shuttle service aims to connect with the Metrorail and Elevated Expressway to ensure seamless transportation to the fair.