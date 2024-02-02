Breaking Barriers: Freelancing Fuels Empowerment in Bangladesh

In the bustling city of Dhaka, Bangladesh, a narrative of empowerment and entrepreneurship emerges. Mohchhena Begum and her daughter Afroza Siddiqa are breaking traditional barriers by stepping into the freelance economy. Mohchhena, who entered matrimony at a young age, had always dreamt of a higher education for her daughter. Afroza, inspired and nurtured by her mother's ambition, not only pursued education but also embarked on a freelancing journey.

Education and Freelancing: A Powerful Combination

Afroza is currently studying Sociology at Tejgaon College. Alongside her studies, she also received training in graphic design and found success on online platforms such as DesignCrowd and freelancer.com. But her ambitions didn't stop at personal achievements. She took it upon herself to share her knowledge and skills, teaching her mother and other local girls about the nuances of freelancing, thereby spreading a wave of empowerment in her community.

Freelance Economy: A Rising Star in Bangladesh

The freelance economy has been a growing field in Bangladesh since around 2005-2006. With both government and private sector initiatives encouraging young people to participate, the number of freelancers in the country has soared to approximately 650,000 to 1 million. This burgeoning workforce has significantly contributed to the national income. To further fuel this growth, the government has offered specialized training, smart cards with banking benefits for freelancers, and set the stage for the upcoming fourth industrial revolution.

Women in Freelancing: A Pathway to Equality

Despite these promising trends, the participation of women in freelancing falls short of the desired levels. This disparity highlights the need for an increased focus on promoting women's involvement in the sector. Initiatives like those taken by Afroza and her mother can play a crucial role in bridging this gap, paving the way for a more inclusive and egalitarian society.

In a recent move, the Bangladesh Bank has simplified the procedure of cash incentives for freelancers in the software and IT-related services on international marketplaces. A 4% cash incentive has been provided to freelancers against their earnings since September last year, further patronizing online workers and attracting more youths into the sector. The result? The country is now raking in nearly $300 million through banking channels with the ICT service exports. This is but a glimpse into the immense potential of the freelancing sector in Bangladesh, and the role it can play in shaping the country's future.