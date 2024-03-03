BRAC Bank Leads in Environmental Transparency, First in Bangladesh to Disclose Business-Financed GHG Emissions

BRAC Bank has made a groundbreaking move as the first lender in Bangladesh to disclose the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions stemming from the businesses it finances. In its latest Sustainability Report, the bank revealed that its clients' total carbon dioxide emissions reached 646,643 tonnes in 2022. This initiative underscores BRAC Bank's commitment to environmental transparency and its role in promoting sustainable financial practices.

Advertisment

Setting a New Precedent in Sustainable Banking

As global regulations around sustainability evolve, BRAC Bank's disclosure positions it at the forefront of these changes. A proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), the bank's efforts are in line with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) guidelines. The PCAF is renowned for its collaborative platform that enables financial institutions to assess and disclose the GHG emissions associated with their loans and investments. By joining forces with PCAF, BRAC Bank not only aligns with global sustainability practices but also sets a benchmark for other financial institutions in Bangladesh.

More Than Just Numbers

Advertisment

BRAC Bank's commitment to sustainability extends beyond mere emission disclosures. As a founding member of GABV, it has consistently focused on sustainable banking principles. Its Sustainability Report, adhering to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines, showcases a comprehensive approach towards minimizing environmental impact and enhancing social responsibility. This initiative makes BRAC Bank a pioneer in Bangladesh, being the only bank to have signed up for PCAF and one of the few to regularly publish sustainability reports based on GRI guidelines.

Looking Towards a Greener Future

Sabbir Hossain, BRAC Bank's chief sustainability officer, emphasizes the bank's dedication to achieving carbon neutrality. With plans to enhance disclosures and expand the scope in future reports, BRAC Bank aims to transition towards net zero. This vision reflects a broader commitment to sustainable banking, with initiatives ranging from reducing internal emissions to promoting environmental accountability among its financed businesses. As BRAC Bank continues to lead by example, its efforts are likely to inspire other institutions to adopt more transparent and sustainable practices.

BRAC Bank's pioneering move to disclose GHG emissions represents a significant step forward in the financial sector's journey towards environmental stewardship. By prioritizing transparency and sustainability, the bank not only sets a new standard for responsible banking but also contributes to the global fight against climate change. As BRAC Bank continues to innovate and lead, its actions will undoubtedly shape the future of sustainable banking in Bangladesh and beyond.