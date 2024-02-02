BNP Criticizes Russian Ambassador's Remarks on Bangladesh's 12th Parliamentary Election

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has voiced its disapproval over recent comments made by Alexander Mantytskiy, the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, concerning the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi responded to the ambassador's remarks, which the party perceives as biased and favoring the Awami League.

Mantytskiy's Contentious Remarks

Ambassador Mantytskiy dismissed the BNP's accusations about Russia's involvement in the elections as false and misleading. He declared that the incumbent government was elected by a majority vote. The BNP has challenged this statement, asserting that the election did not accurately represent the democratic will of the people. They highlighted widespread discrimination, injustice, and oppression under the 15-year rule of the Awami League.

BNP's Rebuttal & Calls for Democratic Respect

The BNP also criticized the ambassador's endorsement of the government, which they label as anti-mass and fascist, led by Sheikh Hasina. The party emphasized the necessity for respect for democratic values and for a new, fair election. This sentiment echoes concerns raised by international observers and organizations about the legitimacy of the January 7 election.

Amid Global Concerns

BNP's Rizvi also pointed out the concerns expressed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia regarding the fairness and freedom of the election. All of these nations stressed the importance of free and fair elections. The BNP's statement underscored the importance of respecting the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people and maintaining friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia.