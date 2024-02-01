Biswa Ijtema 2024: First Phase of Major Muslim Congregation Begins in Tongi

Under the serene sky, on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi, the first phase of the Biswa Ijtema, one of the world's most significant Muslim congregations, has commenced. The event, which draws millions of devout Muslims from various corners of the globe, has begun with a pre-dawn sermon, signifying the start of a grand religious gathering. The image of eager pilgrims making their way to the event grounds, taken in the Abdullahpur area on the previous afternoon, encapsulates the spirit of this major Islamic event.

Anticipation and Preparations

Preparations are in full swing for this massive gathering. Devotees, arriving in groups via diverse modes of transportation, are filling the venue. Special accommodations have been arranged for foreign attendees, ensuring that their spiritual journey is as comfortable as possible. This meticulous organization illustrates the scale and significance of the Biswa Ijtema.

A Two-Phase Event

The Ijtema is unfolding in two phases. The initial segment, which began today, will culminate with the Akheri Munajat on Sunday. The second phase is slated to take place from February 9 to February 11. This bifurcation allows more devotees to partake in the event, underlining its inclusive nature.

Global Gathering for Faith

As one of the largest Muslim congregations, the Biswa Ijtema serves as a beacon of unity and faith. It brings together Muslims from different nations and cultures, fostering a spirit of brotherhood. The commencement of this event offers a glimpse into the profound faith of the attendees and the pivotal role the Ijtema plays in the global Islamic community.