Bishwa Ijtema Draws Global Attendees, Transforming Turag River Bank Into A Sea of Worshippers

The first day of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema, a paramount Islamic congregation, witnessed a sea of believers that stretched beyond the 160-acre Ijtema grounds onto the surrounding open spaces, including the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and Kamarpara Road. This significant event held on the bank of the Turag River, drew hundreds of thousands of attendees from across the globe, making it one of the largest gatherings of its kind.

An International Convocation

The event saw more than 2,000 international attendees from 47 different nations converging at this spiritual gathering. They were joined by local Muslims from Gazipur and nearby areas, adding to the swelling crowd. The magnitude of the gathering was such that the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway was suspended, with the roadsides and alleys transforming into makeshift prayer spaces.

A Day of Sermons and Prayers

The day began with the Jummah sermon delivered by Maulana Zubair Ahmad at 1:36 pm, followed by the leading of prayers at 1:46 pm. This was followed by sermons from notable figures such as Maulana Khatib of Jordan, Hafez Maulana Zubair of Bangladesh, and Maulana Ahmad Lat of India, who addressed the congregation after the Jummah, Asr, and Maghrib prayers, respectively.

A Testament of Faith Amid Challenges

The faith and tenacity of the participants were evident as they braved the unexpected rainfall and crowded spaces. Those who could not find a place on the Ijtema grounds used prayer rugs, newspapers, and jute bags to offer their prayers. Women too found spots surrounding the Ijtema Maidan to carry out their prayers. Despite the challenges, the spirit of the congregation remained undeterred, showcasing the power of faith and community.