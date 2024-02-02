Bishwa Ijtema: A Testament to Global Muslim Unity and Peaceful Faith Practice

The Bishwa Ijtema, a significant religious event for Muslims, began on a Friday in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. This massive congregation, regarded as the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after the Hajj, brings together millions of devotees from around the globe. The event stands as a testament to the global unity of the Muslim community and emphasizes the peaceful practice of faith and communal harmony through shared religious experiences.

Global Participation in the Bishwa Ijtema

Participants from approximately 150 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Iran, India, Syria, Chad, Tajikistan, Jordan, and others, are expected. This diverse representation reflects the spiritual dedication of attendees and underscores the universal nature of Islamic teachings. An anticipated five million participants make the Bishwa Ijtema an event of colossal proportions, with the potential to foster intercultural and international understanding.

Three Days of Faith and Unity

The Bishwa Ijtema spans three days filled with prayers, discussions on Islamic teachings, and educational discourses. The first day witnessed hundreds of thousands of attendees offering Jummah prayers on the bank of the Turag River. Despite reports of some unfortunate fatalities, the Bishwa Ijtema continued with its scheduled activities. The gathering, in its enormity, also poses a logistical and security challenge, requiring the deployment of thousands of police personnel and the active presence of the Rapid Action Battalion.

A Platform for Global Unity and Understanding

Beyond its religious and spiritual aspects, the Bishwa Ijtema serves as a platform for fostering international understanding and showcasing the peaceful coexistence within the global Muslim community. Furthermore, the event highlights Bangladesh's role as the proud and permanent host of the Ijtema for the past 57 years, demonstrating the country's commitment to facilitating this monumental gathering. The Bishwa Ijtema is not just a testament to spiritual devotion but a reflection of the peaceful and harmonious practice of faith that fosters global unity and understanding, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.