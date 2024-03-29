Bhutanese king visits special economic zone in Kurigram

On March 28, 2024, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited Kurigram, emphasizing the significance of tailoring the upcoming Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to meet local and regional demands. This visit, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and Bangladesh, underscores a significant leap towards fostering bilateral trade and investment. Accompanied by high-ranking officials from both nations, the king's engagement indicates a strong commitment to the SEZ's success.

Strategic Partnerships and Local Development

The MoU, signed on March 25, lays the groundwork for the SEZ under a government-to-government framework, showcasing a pivotal moment in Bhutan-Bangladesh relations. King Jigme Khesar's visit to the proposed site and his interactions with officials from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) and local administration highlighted the project's strategic importance. With 219.68 acres earmarked for the SEZ in Kurigram's sadar upazila, the initiative is poised to boost economic growth in the region, supported by Bhutan's assurance of cooperation and investment.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

The selection of Kurigram as the SEZ location was lauded by the Bhutanese king, particularly for its transportation system and port connectivity. This aspect is crucial for the seamless flow of goods and services, essential for the economic zone's success. The forthcoming visit of a Bhutanese business delegation to Bangladesh will further solidify investment plans, demonstrating the proactive steps being taken by both countries to ensure the SEZ's operational and economic viability.

Future Prospects and Bilateral Ties

