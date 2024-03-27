Bhutanese king, queen join Independence Day reception at Bangabhaban

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Queen Jetsun Pema, graced Bangladesh's 54th Independence Day celebrations at a special reception held at Bangabhaban. Hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse, Dr. Rebeka Sultana, the event was marked by the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and an array of distinguished guests, including cabinet members, foreign diplomats, and freedom fighters, underscoring the deepening ties between Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Historic Visit Signifies Strong Bilateral Relations

The Bhutanese king's four-day official visit to Bangladesh, upon the special invitation of President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, symbolizes the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Discussions during the visit highlighted potential enhancements in bilateral cooperation across various sectors such as education, culture, communication, and tourism, with both leaders expressing a keen interest in leveraging regional platforms like SAARC and BIMSTEC for mutual benefit.

A Gathering of Esteems and Celebratory Events

The reception at Bangabhaban saw over 2,600 invitees, including political leaders, academics, business community leaders, and media personalities. The highlight of the event was the ceremonial cake cutting by the Bhutanese King and Queen, President Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Dr. Rebeka Sultana, followed by an exchange of greetings and a photo session with guests. The reception also included a special prayer for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of Bangladesh, demonstrating the goodwill and camaraderie between the two nations.

Implications for Future Cooperation

The visit of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has not only reinforced the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan but also opened up avenues for enhanced cooperation and collaboration. As both nations look forward to increasing bilateral engagements in various sectors, the visit sets a precedent for future diplomatic and trade relations, paving the way for a stronger partnership in regional development and prosperity.