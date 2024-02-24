Bangladesh's Skyward Ambition: Local Airlines Set to Expand Fleets and Challenge Foreign Dominance

In a bold move to reclaim the skies, four Bangladeshi airlines, including the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines, are charting a new course to significantly enhance their fleet capacity. This strategy aims not only to cater to the burgeoning demand of international travelers but also to recalibrate the competitive balance in favor of local operators in a market predominantly ruled by foreign airlines. At the heart of this ambitious expansion is the addition of at least 11 new aircraft within the year, a step that is poised to increase the collective capacity of these carriers by approximately 30%, thereby elevating their capability to transport 21,100 passengers per day.

The Drive for Expansion

The push for expansion is not just a response to the record-breaking influx of air passengers Bangladesh witnessed last year, where airports handled a staggering 17.4 million people. It also reflects a broader vision to strengthen the nation's aviation infrastructure amid a global resurgence in air traffic, which in 2023 reached 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels. The planned fleet enhancement includes high-capacity models like the Airbus A330-300, Airbus A321, Boeing 737-800, and ATR 72-600. For Biman Bangladesh Airlines, this expansion entails entering into discussions with aviation giants Boeing and Airbus to acquire 2 to 4 new aircraft, aimed at bolstering its current fleet of 21. The goal is twofold: to enrich service quality on existing routes and to pioneer new ones, notably Dhaka-Rome and Dhaka-Kunming.

Navigating Challenges towards Growth

While the prospect of fleet expansion paints an optimistic future, the journey is fraught with challenges. A significant obstacle is the current market dynamics where foreign airlines enjoy a dominant 75% share, often setting fares at their discretion. This hegemony not only stifles competition but also limits the growth potential of local carriers. Moreover, the aviation sector in Bangladesh grapples with high operating costs, customs duties, jet fuel prices, and a scarcity of skilled workforce. In an effort to address these challenges and reduce dependency on foreign professionals, initiatives such as the establishment of an engineering school, a flying school, and the creation of 100 cadet pilots are being considered.

Infrastructure: The Backbone of Expansion

Supporting this ambitious fleet expansion is an equally significant infrastructural development with ongoing projects worth TK32,000 crore. Among these, the third terminal of Dhaka airport stands out as a cornerstone project aimed at bolstering the airport's capacity to meet the demands of increased air traffic. However, experts argue that for Dhaka to truly evolve into a 21st-century aviation hub, additional upgrades are essential. This includes the need for a new Air Traffic Control tower, radar system, a second parallel runway, and improved ground handling services. These enhancements are critical in ensuring that the physical infrastructure keeps pace with the expanding fleet and passenger volume.

As Bangladesh's local airlines soar to new heights with their fleet expansion plans, the move is more than just an economic strategy; it is a statement of intent. It signifies a commitment to reclaiming a fair share of the skies from foreign operators and providing passengers with more choices and better service. With meticulous planning and strategic investments, Bangladesh is well on its way to transforming its aviation landscape, promising a future where the sky is indeed the limit.