Bangladesh’s Journey since Independence Discussed at London Meeting

The Sunamganj Zila Welfare Association UK convened in London on Bangladesh’s Victory Day, acknowledging the struggle for independence and the journey since. Despite 52 years of independence, the meeting’s speakers expressed that the ideals which led to Bangladesh’s liberation are yet to be fully achieved. Though the country has its national flag and map, the sense of complete freedom remains elusive.

A Neglected Diaspora

During the meeting, the significant contributions of the UK diaspora to the Liberation War were highlighted. However, the consensus was that this diaspora feels neglected today. The meeting saw strong objections to the high airfares charged to expatriates and the harassment they encounter in Bangladesh. There were calls for the initiation of flights from other airlines at Sylhet International Airport to address these concerns.

Remembering the Martyrs

Participants also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War, emphasizing the sacrifices made to secure Bangladesh’s independence. The event, set in East London’s Bricklane, was chaired by Ahbab Mia, the acting president of the Sunamganj Zila Welfare Association UK. The general secretary, Chanaor Ali Koyesh, organized the event.

Notable Attendees

Deputy Mayor Maiyum Talukder, Cabinet Member Councilor Iqbal Hossain, and several other community leaders and councillors were among the notable attendees. The meeting served as a reminder of the challenges faced by Bangladesh and its diaspora, as well as the work that remains to ensure the ideals of the country’s liberation are fully realized.