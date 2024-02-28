Bangladesh's Fight Against Food Adulteration: Consumer Syndicate Strategy Unveiled

At a recent workshop in Narayanganj, AHM Shafiquzzaman, the Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), called for consumer unity against the artificial crises created by hoarders of essential goods. Highlighting the rampant issue of food adulteration and counterfeit products, including expired heart stents and bulbs, Shafiquzzaman emphasized the need for a collective consumer effort to combat dishonest traders. The event, organized in collaboration with the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, served as a platform for addressing these pressing issues.

Facing the Crisis: Consumer Power Against Unscrupulous Traders

The DNCRP's initiative seeks to empower consumers by encouraging them to form their own syndicate to oppose the manipulations of dishonest traders and hoarders who create artificial shortages. Shafiquzzaman pointed out that despite having multiple laws and regulatory bodies in place, malpractices continue to plague the market, primarily due to the greed of certain individuals aiming for quick wealth. This not only affects the general populace but also undermines honest businesses striving to operate ethically.

Targeting Food Adulteration and Unsafe Practices

The workshop highlighted the vulnerability of the food sector, now increasingly controlled by a few corporate groups capable of influencing market dynamics to create shortages of essential items such as rice, eggs, and broiler chicken. Shafiquzzaman also raised health concerns over the consumption of edible oil sold in unsafe, open drums. In response, the directorate announced that drives would commence from March 1 to halt the sale of such oil, marking a significant step towards ensuring food safety and consumer rights.

Collaborative Efforts and Market Regulation

In a related development, the DNCRP has successfully negotiated with four major poultry producers to reduce chicken prices in the wholesale market by Tk30-40 per kg, a move expected to lower prices at the consumer level as well. This negotiation, coupled with the directorate's eight proposals to the government to address price irregularities, underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between regulatory bodies, industry stakeholders, and consumers in tackling the challenges faced by the market.

The call for forming a consumer syndicate against dishonest traders and hoarders marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's ongoing struggle against food adulteration and market manipulation. By fostering a united front among consumers and leveraging the collective efforts of regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders, there is a renewed hope for establishing a fair and transparent market, safeguarding consumer rights, and ensuring the health and well-being of the populace.