Bangladesh’s DNCRP Serves Notice to Evaly: A Call for Consumer Complaints Resolution

In an escalating saga of consumer dissatisfaction, Bangladesh’s Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) has served a notice to controversial e-commerce giant Evaly, demanding swift resolution of persistent consumer grievances. Directed at CEO Mohammad Rassel, the notice orders a comprehensive response plan within a week, outlining the strategies Evaly will adopt to address the plethora of complaints.

From Boom to Bust

Evaly, since its inception on December 16, 2018, has been a marketing powerhouse, offering steep discounts to lure a burgeoning customer base. However, the company has been marred by allegations of failing to deliver products despite receiving advance payments and non-payment to merchants. A court-ordered audit unearthed a lack of proper documentation at Evaly, casting a long shadow on the possibility of financial recoveries for creditors.

The Legal Labyrinth

Rassel and his wife, Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder of Evaly, found themselves under arrest in September 2021, following charges of embezzlement. Rassel, however, was released on bail in December. Amidst this legal quagmire, approximately 6,500 complaints remain in limbo, according to DNCRP’s records.

Future Prospects

Despite the stormy circumstances, Rassel remains optimistic about Evaly’s future, asserting that the company intends to continue business operations while addressing the unresolved issues. He announced a new campaign, aptly named ‘Big Bang,’ raising concerns within DNCRP about the potential for new scams.

The simmering controversy surrounding Evaly underscores the need for rigorous consumer protection measures and highlights the challenges faced by the burgeoning e-commerce sector in Bangladesh. With thousands of unresolved complaints and an uncertain future, Evaly’s saga continues to unfold, serving as a cautionary tale for both consumers and businesses in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.