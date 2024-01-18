Bangladesh's Defense Spending to Decrease as Percentage of GDP, Despite Rise in Budget

The intelligence consultancy, GlobalData, has released a report detailing the projected trends in Bangladesh's defense spending. According to the report, defense spending as a percentage of the country's GDP is expected to decrease slightly from 1.8% during 2019-2023 to 1.5% between 2024-2028. However, the actual defense budget is slated to rise from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $5.3 billion in 2028, a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%.

Advertisment

Defense Budget and Economic Growth

The decline in the percentage of GDP allocated to defense is not due to a reduction in funding. Instead, it is the outcome of Bangladesh's post-pandemic economic growth. The country's economic recovery is anticipated to persist, implying that while defense funding will increase in absolute terms, it will constitute a smaller fraction of a growing GDP.

Driving Forces and Investments

Advertisment

The growth in the defense budget aligns with Bangladesh's 'Forces Goal 2030', a strategic plan aimed at modernizing the nation's armed forces. Significant investments include $1.4 billion earmarked for frigates and $181.6 million for light combat vessels between 2023-2028. Communication systems, electronic warfare systems, and naval vessels are sectors expected to receive noteworthy budget allocations.

Strategic Significance

In 2019, a contract was signed for the construction of indigenously built guided missile frigates, with Chittagong Dry Dock Limited commissioned to build six new offshore patrol vessels for the Bangladeshi Navy. The strategic significance of Bangladesh was underlined during the visit of the UK Royal Navy's offshore patrol vessel, HMS Tamar, in January 2023. This visit included discussions and exchange programs, emphasizing the UK's commitment to Bangladesh and the alignment of naval doctrines and policies between the two countries.