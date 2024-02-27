Bangladesh UGC Officers' Association Elects New Committee: Faruque, Ahsan at Helm

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has ushered in a new era of leadership with the election of its Officers' Association executive committee. This pivotal event marks a significant milestone in the association's journey, setting the stage for its activities and initiatives over the next two years.

Election Day Insights

The UGC auditorium in Dhaka's Agargaon area buzzed with anticipation as the election unfolded, culminating in the announcement of the new committee. Md Omar Faruque emerged as the president, with Md Mohibul Ahsan securing the position of general secretary. Their election was overseen by a diligent electoral body, led by UGC's additional director Shah Aminul Islam as the chief election commissioner, alongside deputy directors Shibananda Shil and Mohammad Abdul Mannan. The event was not just a procedure but a testament to the democratic ethos that pervades the organization, ensuring that leadership reflects the collective will of its members.

A Committee of Visionaries

The new executive committee is a blend of experience and vision, comprising 11 dedicated members. Each member, be it the vice-presidents, joint secretary, sports and cultural secretary, organizing and publicity secretary, or treasurer, brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to the UGC's mission. This election sees Faruque and Ahsan, both of whom have been instrumental in the private university division of UGC, stepping into their roles with a clear agenda to foster an environment of growth, collaboration, and innovation within the association.

Looking Ahead

The newly elected committee's term sets the stage for a period of dynamic leadership and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of UGC officers while contributing to the broader educational landscape of Bangladesh. As the committee embarks on its tenure, the focus will be on harnessing the collective expertise of its members to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The leadership of Faruque and Ahsan is poised to steer the UGC Officers' Association towards achieving its goals, fostering an environment where education and administration converge to create a brighter future.

As the dust settles on the election day, the UGC Officers' Association stands at a crossroads of opportunity and responsibility. With a leadership team that encapsulates a vision for progress and unity, the association is well-positioned to make significant strides in the coming years. The journey ahead promises to be one of transformation and achievement, as the new executive committee leads the way in championing the cause of education and administrative excellence in Bangladesh.