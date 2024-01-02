Bangladesh to Issue Special Bonds, Aims to Clear Arrears

In an unprecedented move, the Finance Division of Bangladesh has announced plans to issue special bonds to the tune of 26,000 crore Bangladeshi Taka (BDT). The primary objective of this initiative is to settle arrears accrued by independent power producers (IPPs) and fertilizer suppliers. This decision has been influenced by the escalating international market prices of fertilizer and fuel, which have drastically escalated the nation’s subsidy needs for the power and agriculture sectors.

Why This Move?

Over the past eighteen months, Bangladesh has faced a significant surge in subsidy requirements due to international market fluctuations. As a result, the government finds itself owing substantial amounts to 40 banks on behalf of the power producers and fertilizer suppliers. The special bonds are expected to serve as a solution to this ongoing issue.

Impact on Stakeholders

The bonds will be used to clear outstanding bills, which currently stand at about BDT 12,000 crore. The entities owed include the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, and private fertilizer importers. The government also has around BDT 20,000 crore in outstanding subsidy bills to over 100 IPPs. Approximately BDT 14,000 crore of these dues will be settled through the special bonds.

Details of the Bonds

The Central Bank of Bangladesh has been in discussions to determine the interest rate and maturity period for these bonds. They are expected to offer a slightly lower interest rate than existing treasury bills and bonds. The banks holding these bonds will benefit from a fixed interest rate and improved liquidity. This measure, intended to keep the budget deficit within the ceiling set by the IMF, isn’t explicitly mandated as a condition for the IMF’s $4.7 billion loan.