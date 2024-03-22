Bangladesh to Draft Groundbreaking AI Law by September, Aiming for Smart Governance by 2041

Bangladesh's Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq announced an ambitious initiative to draft a new law on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by September. The announcement came during a press meeting following a significant discussion on AI law at the Secretariat. Alongside Huq, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak shared insights into the potential of AI to transform governance and the economy, underlining the strategic move towards smart governance by 2041.

Formulating the AI Law: A Timely Necessity

The decision to draft an AI law emerges from a profound recognition of AI's transformative potential globally. Minister Anisul Huq emphasized the need for Bangladesh to join the global discourse on AI regulation, considering the rapid advancements in technology. The meeting marked the beginning of a detailed planning process, aiming to outline the draft by September. While specific details of the draft remain under wraps, the ministers highlighted their intention to observe and learn from global counterparts, including the European Union and the United States, to develop a comprehensive legal framework.

Human Rights and Benefits at the Core

One of the paramount goals of the upcoming AI law is to safeguard human rights and ensure the welfare of the Bangladeshi people. Minister Huq expressed the government's cautious optimism, acknowledging the challenges in balancing control and protection in the age of AI. The law aims not only to regulate AI technologies but also to harness their potential to improve lives, signifying a forward-thinking approach to governance and societal advancement.

The Vision for a Smart Bangladesh

State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak's remarks underscored the broader vision behind the AI law initiative. By integrating AI into governance and the economy, Bangladesh aspires to achieve a 'smart' status by 2041, encompassing smart governance, smart economy, and smart living standards. This law is seen as a foundational step towards realizing that vision, aligning national strategies with technological evolution to foster sustainable development and innovation.

The drafting of the AI law by September 2024 marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's journey towards embracing digital transformation and intelligent governance. With human rights and societal benefits at its core, the initiative paves the way for a future where technology and governance coalesce to create a smarter, more responsive Bangladesh. As the world watches, the outcomes of this legislative process may offer valuable insights into the potential of AI to redefine governance and human life in the 21st century.