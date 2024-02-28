Bangladesh Showcases First Underwater Tunnel in South Asia to Global Diplomats

In a groundbreaking move that positions Bangladesh on the global infrastructure map, foreign diplomats and representatives from international organizations recently embarked on a historic visit to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram. This significant event underscores Bangladesh's strides in infrastructure development, with the underwater tunnel marking a first for both the country and South Asia. The visit also spotlighted the newly constructed railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar, demonstrating the nation's commitment to enhancing connectivity and transportation with the backing of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the contributions of Chinese companies CCECC and CREC.

Unveiling a Milestone in Connectivity

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, heralded as a testament to modern engineering and bilateral cooperation, represents a pivotal step forward in Bangladesh's infrastructure capabilities. With a construction cost of Tk10,689 crore, the tunnel is expected to accommodate 63 lakh vehicles annually, significantly easing traffic flow and opening new avenues for trade and tourism. This infrastructure marvel not only bolsters the nation's connectivity but also reflects the fruitful collaboration between Bangladesh, China, and the ADB.

Strengthening Regional Transportation Networks

The inclusion of the Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway in the diplomats' visit highlights another critical component of Bangladesh's transportation infrastructure push. This railway link, part of the country's broader vision to improve accessibility and foster economic growth, stands as a symbol of progress in connecting key tourist destinations and trade hubs. The involvement of international partners and funding agencies underscores the project's importance in regional development and the global community's support for Bangladesh's ambitions.

Setting the Stage for Future Growth

As Bangladesh prepares to open these landmark projects to the public in September 2024, the government is keenly aware of the timing, aligning the launches with the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections. By showcasing these development activities, the authorities aim to demonstrate their commitment to national progress and infrastructure enhancement. The successful completion of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel and the Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway not only marks a significant achievement for Bangladesh but also sets the stage for sustained economic growth and integration into the global economy.

The visit by dozens of foreign diplomats and international organization representatives to Bangladesh's first underwater tunnel and the newly constructed railway underscores the country's rising stature in the realm of global infrastructure development. It highlights the successful collaboration between Bangladesh and its international partners, paving the way for a future where improved connectivity and transportation drive economic growth and regional integration.