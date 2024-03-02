Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's Art Market Bridges Gap Between Artists, Collectors in Dhaka

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has recently become the nucleus of artistic exchange in Dhaka, hosting an innovative event titled 'Art Market' aimed at fostering direct connections between artists and art enthusiasts. Initiated on February 19, this two-week extravaganza has turned the Academy's premises into a vibrant hub of creativity, featuring 100 stalls that cater to a diverse range of artistic tastes and preferences.

Art in Abundance

From intricate crafts to captivating paintings, and from ceramic wonders to unique women's accessories, the Art Market offers an extensive assortment of artistic creations. Divided into four main categories—Artists, Studios, Universities, and Art Galleries—the event is a testament to the rich tapestry of Bangladeshi art. Notably, young ceramic artist Tanjila Sumaia Siddiqye, with her stall 'Artist Siddiqye,' has experienced an overwhelming response from visitors, emphasizing the public's growing interest in clay and ceramic-based artworks. Abdur Rob, renowned for his film poster and rickshaw paintings, shared insights into the cultural significance and resurgence of interest in rickshaw art, a cherished heritage of Dhaka's vibrant streets.

Creating Connections

Shawon Akand, the curator of the Art Market, envisions the event as a platform for erasing the traditional boundaries that often separate artists from their audiences. By offering artworks at accessible prices, the market aims to democratize art ownership, allowing people from all walks of life to become art collectors. This initiative not only benefits the artists by providing them with a broader audience but also enriches the cultural landscape of Bangladesh by encouraging a more inclusive appreciation of art.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Art Market at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy hints at a promising future for similar events. By regularly organizing such markets, the hope is to establish a sustainable ecosystem where artists can thrive professionally, and art collection becomes a common joy rather than an exclusive privilege. As the event continues to receive acclaim from participants and visitors alike, it stands as a beacon of potential growth and expanded horizons for the Bangladeshi art scene.

As the curtains close on this year's Art Market, the overwhelming response from both artists and the public sends a clear message of enthusiasm and support for the arts. By bridging the gap between creators and collectors, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has indeed paved the way for a flourishing art market that promises to invigorate the cultural fabric of the nation.