Bangladesh Railway Launches New Non-Stop Intercity Train Service, the Parjotak Express

The Bangladesh Railway has unveiled the Parjotak Express, a new non-stop intercity train connecting Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar. With ticket sales commencing on January 3rd, the train service is set to embark on its inaugural journey on January 10th. This development is a step forward in expanding the country’s rail connectivity, following the inauguration of the Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in November of the previous year.

Features and Schedule of the Parjotak Express

Equipped with 16 coaches imported from Korea, the Parjotak Express is designed to accommodate up to 785 passengers. The train offers two types of seating: Shovon chair class, priced at Tk695, and the luxurious air-conditioned ‘Snigdha’ chair class, priced at Tk1,325.

The train is scheduled to depart from Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka at 6:15 am, arriving in Cox’s Bazar at 3:00 pm, with interim stops at Biman Bandar and Chattogram stations. The return trip from Cox’s Bazar is set to commence at 8:00 pm, reaching Dhaka at 4:30 am. The service is expected to be closed on Sundays.

Travel Time and Distance

The travel time from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar is estimated at approximately 8 hours and 45 minutes, while the return journey is slightly shorter at 8 hours and 30 minutes. The Parjotak Express will cover a distance of 346 kilometers between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar.

Expanding Rail Connectivity in Bangladesh

This initiative is a part of the Bangladesh government’s broader plan to enhance rail connectivity across the country. It follows the launch of the non-stop Cox’s Bazar Express service from Dhaka, which began operations on December 1st after the inauguration of the Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line. It underscores the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing mobility for the population.