Bangladesh Proposes Wealth Declaration Amendments for Government Employees to Curb Corruption

In a bold move to increase transparency and combat corruption within its ranks, the Bangladesh government is considering significant amendments to the wealth declaration rules for its public servants. This initiative, aimed at the 14 lakh government employees, proposes a shift from the current five-year declaration requirement to an annual submission, leveraging the information already provided in their tax returns. The draft amendment to the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules 1979, now titled "Government Servant (Conduct) Rules-2022", seeks to redefine the framework for asset declaration, potentially altering the landscape of public service accountability.

Revising Wealth Declaration Norms

The proposed changes are part of a broader effort to ensure that public servants remain accountable for their financial dealings. Under the new rules, if a government employee does not file an income tax return, they must submit a detailed wealth statement every December. This move, vetted by the law ministry and awaiting review by the secretary committee on administrative development affairs, marks a significant departure from the laxer standards previously in place. Experts, however, warn that these changes might inadvertently weaken the oversight mechanism, making it easier for corruption to flourish unnoticed.

Addressing Loopholes and Concerns

Despite the potential for increased transparency, critics argue that the proposed amendments could open doors to new forms of corruption. The unchanged provision that allows government employees and their family members to acquire or transfer immovable property abroad with government permission is seen as a loophole for money laundering. Transparency International Bangladesh and former public officials express concern that without stringent checks, this provision could legitimize illegal income and facilitate its transfer out of the country. Furthermore, the draft introduces a social media policy for government employees, restricting posts that could be deemed as indiscipline or contempt of court, reflecting an attempt to regulate public servants' online behavior.

Implications for Governance and Public Trust

The proposed amendments to the wealth declaration rules signal the Bangladesh government's commitment to reforming its public sector. However, the success of these measures will depend largely on their implementation and the government's ability to enforce them effectively. As the draft undergoes further review, the balance between ensuring transparency and preventing corruption will be crucial. These developments underscore the ongoing challenges faced by governments worldwide in maintaining integrity within their ranks while fostering public trust in their actions.