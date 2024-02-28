Bangladesh PM Assures No Ramadan Power Cuts, Tackles Inflation Amid Global Challenges

In a recent parliamentary session, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh addressed the nation's concerns over potential power cuts during Ramadan, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply during Tarabi prayers and Sehri. Amidst global price hikes affecting oil, LNG, and transportation, she highlighted the government's strategic management of electricity distribution and its commitment to subsidize electricity to prevent power cuts. The session also shed light on measures against the rising prices of essential goods, aiming to maintain stability during the holy month.

Strategic Electricity Management

Highlighting the government's efforts in face of global economic pressures, Prime Minister Hasina underscored the challenges in electricity production, including fuel shortages and mechanical issues. Despite these hurdles, she reaffirmed her administration's commitment to ensuring that there would be no power cuts during the critical hours of Ramadan. The government's approach includes a strategic subsidy on electricity to manage distribution efficiently, despite the need to phase in power price increases from March to tackle subsidy pressure and meet the deficit. This move aims to mitigate impacts on the populace and industries while addressing the significant losses incurred by the Power Development Board.

Combatting Inflation and Price Manipulation

The Prime Minister addressed the issue of rising prices for essential goods, urging the public to remain calm and not to heed rumors. To combat inflation and price manipulation by unscrupulous traders, the government has deployed mobile courts to monitor and control unjust price hikes effectively. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to manage inflation and the cost of daily essentials during Ramadan, including tax breaks, import duty reductions, and adjustments to policy rates as reported by Barta24. The government's proactive measures, including ensuring an adequate supply of essential goods and conducting nationwide market monitoring activities, aim to maintain price stability and support the populace during this crucial period.

Energy Sector Initiatives and Economic Growth

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also discussed the broader economic scenario, focusing on the increasing demand for natural gas and the government's initiatives in the energy sector. These initiatives are designed to support economic growth and improve the quality of life in Bangladesh. By addressing the immediate concerns of power cuts and inflation, the government is laying the groundwork for long-term economic stability and growth, despite the global challenges posed by price hikes in oil, LNG, and transportation.

As Ramadan approaches, the government's multifaceted approach to managing electricity distribution, combating inflation, and ensuring the availability of essential goods reflects a commitment to addressing the immediate needs of its citizens while fostering a stable economic environment. These efforts are crucial for maintaining public confidence and supporting the nation's overall well-being during these challenging times.