In a recent turn of events, Bangladesh's Law Minister, Anisul Huq, has come forward to clarify his previous statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi. The minister's initial comment, suggesting that uncovering the true culprits could take up to half a century, had sparked a wave of concern and confusion.
Clarification on '50 Years' Remark
Anisul Huq, in his follow-up clarification, stressed that his reference to '50 years' was meant in a figurative sense. The minister wanted to underline that justice, at times, can be a slow process that requires patience and persistence. However, he remained adamant about the necessity of apprehending the real culprits, no matter the timeframe involved.
Investigation in Progress
With the investigation still in progress, Huq emphasized the continuous efforts of the police to arrest the actual guilty party. His disappointment was evident as he expressed his view on how his initial remark was misinterpreted. He drew parallels to other cases where the pursuit of justice took several decades, echoing the necessity of thorough investigations that don't compromise on truth and fairness.
Prolonged Probe and Public Reactions
The investigation into the murder of Sagar and Runi has been a prolonged affair, with the probe report submission date being deferred a staggering 105 times since their murder in February 2012. The couple's son was found unharmed at the crime scene, becoming a symbol of the tragedy that unfolded. Throughout this period, party leaders and workers have stood alongside the minister, reflecting the public's ongoing concern and anticipation for the resolution of this case.
Bangladesh Law Minister Clarifies '50 Years' Comment on Sagar-Runi Murder Case
Bangladesh's Law Minister Anisul Huq clarified his previous statement on the Sagar-Runi murder case, emphasizing that his '50 years' comment was figurative and stressed the need for thorough, patient investigations.
