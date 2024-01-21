Bangladesh High Court Questions Authority Inaction on Fireworks and Sky Lanterns

In a significant move that could change the landscape of environmental and animal welfare concerns in Bangladesh, the High Court has issued a rule questioning the inaction of authorities in controlling fireworks and sky lanterns. This action was prompted by a writ petition filed by environmentalist and animal rights organizations, concerned about the harmful impact of such activities.

High Court Steps In

The High Court's bench, comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, has directed several high-ranking officials, including the home secretary, the livestock secretary, the inspector general of police, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, to respond to this rule. These officials have been given a tight deadline of four weeks to justify their inaction on the control of fireworks and sky lanterns, and to explain why it should not be declared illegal.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling implies a potential shift towards stricter regulation and oversight of activities that may hold adverse effects on the environment and animal welfare. It also signifies an important step in holding authorities accountable for their actions—or lack thereof—in addressing critical environmental issues.

Behind the Writ Petition

The writ petition was filed by Save the Nature of Bangladesh, Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), and human rights organization Gono Adhikar Foundation. These organizations sought appropriate legal steps and government agencies' active intervention in controlling the rampant use of fireworks and lanterns. This petition reflects the growing awareness and concern about these activities' detrimental impacts on the environment and animal wellbeing.