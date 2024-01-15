en English
Agriculture

Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Bangladesh Government Launches Helpline and Website to Curb Overpricing

In an innovative move towards increased transparency and consumer protection, the Bangladesh government has launched an emergency helpline, 333, and a user-friendly website. Announced by State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, these platforms will serve as vigilance tools, allowing citizens to report overpriced commodities in local markets and supermarkets.

Helpline 333: A Shield Against Overpricing

The helpline, part of an initiative to empower consumers, offers a direct channel to report instances of overpricing. This move comes amidst the government’s sustained efforts to ensure affordability and stability in market prices, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Delivering on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives, these measures are a testament to the government’s commitment to consumer welfare.

A Digital Interface for Price Verification

Alongside the helpline, a website is being developed to provide real-time information on standard prices of essential goods. This digital platform will enable consumers to cross-check prices, fostering a culture of informed purchases. The website, poised to be operational by January 31, will feature eight different functions catering to various consumer needs.

Accuracy Ensured by Multiple Ministries

To guarantee the accuracy and currency of the information available, multiple authorities, including the Agriculture Ministry and Commerce Ministry, will collaborate in the regular upkeep of the website. This multi-tiered involvement underlines the government’s dedication to ensuring transparency and fairness in the pricing of commodities.

Agriculture
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

