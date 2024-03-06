Bangladesh FM Encourages Legal Remittances from Expats in Saudi Arabia, Highlights Bilateral Ties

At a recent reception in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud urged Bangladeshi expatriates to channel their remittances through legal avenues, emphasizing their critical role in bolstering the nation's economy. Dr. Mahmud's appeal comes against the backdrop of approximately three million Bangladeshis residing in Saudi Arabia, each of whom represents and shapes the perception of Bangladesh abroad. He underscored the multifaceted relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, which has evolved to encompass cooperation across various sectors, including petroleum, agriculture, and technology.

Advertisment

Strengthening Economic Ties

Dr. Mahmud highlighted the transformation of Bangladesh-Saudi relations from being primarily focused on manpower export to a multidimensional partnership. This shift has been facilitated by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aiming at broadening cooperation in fields such as infrastructure development, trade and investment, and technology. The minister's participation in the 19th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Foreign Ministers in Jeddah and his meetings with key Saudi officials underscored the commitment to deepen these ties.

Discussions on Strategic Cooperation

Advertisment

Significant discussions during Dr. Mahmud's visit included the proposed visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Bangladesh and potential collaboration in the areas of petroleum purchases and industrial cooperation. The talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, conducted in a cordial atmosphere, highlighted Saudi Arabia's prioritization of Bangladesh's interests. These discussions are indicative of the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, with potential implications for economic and infrastructural development in Bangladesh.

Community Engagement and Diplomatic Outreach

The reception in Jeddah served not only as a platform for urging legal remittances but also as an occasion to reinforce the strong diplomatic and economic ties between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. Attendees included Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary and Consul General in Jeddah Muhammad Nazmul Haque, among others. The event underscored the importance of the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Saudi Arabia as key contributors to Bangladesh's economy and as ambassadors of their homeland.

The call for legal remittances by Dr. Hasan Mahmud reflects a broader strategy to enhance economic stability and development in Bangladesh. By fostering a legal and structured channel for financial transactions, Bangladesh aims to maximize the benefits of its diaspora's contributions. Moreover, the strengthening of bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia opens new avenues for cooperation, promising to drive economic growth and technological advancement in Bangladesh. These developments signal a promising future for Bangladesh's international relations and economic trajectory.