Bangladesh Cultural Institutions’ Autonomy in Jeopardy as Ministry Issues Controversial Directive

Independence and autonomy of cultural institutions in Bangladesh have come under the spotlight as the Ministry of Cultural Affairs issues a directive instructing these institutions, including the revered Bangla Academy, to include the ministry’s name in their official titles. This move has triggered concerns among legal experts, intellectuals, and members of civil society, who view the directive as a potential threat to the autonomy of these institutions.

Ministry’s Stance

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs, however, stands by its decision, arguing that this directive aligns with legal provisions due to its oversight responsibilities, which include the allocation of budgets for these organizations. A letter confirming this decree, signed by Joint Secretary Md Asaduzzaman, was dispatched to the heads of 18 different organizations and has been sighted by bdnews24.com.

Historical Significance of Bangla Academy

Founded in 1955 and gaining autonomy two years later, Bangla Academy has a rich history that predates the formation of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. The academy was born from the Language Movement, with a goal to promote and develop the Bengali language. This makes the academy not just a cultural institution, but an emblem of Bangladesh’s linguistic heritage.

Concerns Over Increased Bureaucratic Control

There are growing concerns that this directive could pave the way for increased bureaucratic control over these cultural bodies. While the heads of Bangla Academy and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, both past and present, have chosen not to comment or have remained unresponsive to inquiries about the letter, the undercurrent of anxiety is palpable. As the debate rages on, the autonomy of these cultural institutions appears to be hanging in the balance.