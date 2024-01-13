en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cultural Institutions’ Autonomy in Jeopardy as Ministry Issues Controversial Directive

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Bangladesh Cultural Institutions’ Autonomy in Jeopardy as Ministry Issues Controversial Directive

Independence and autonomy of cultural institutions in Bangladesh have come under the spotlight as the Ministry of Cultural Affairs issues a directive instructing these institutions, including the revered Bangla Academy, to include the ministry’s name in their official titles. This move has triggered concerns among legal experts, intellectuals, and members of civil society, who view the directive as a potential threat to the autonomy of these institutions.

Ministry’s Stance

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs, however, stands by its decision, arguing that this directive aligns with legal provisions due to its oversight responsibilities, which include the allocation of budgets for these organizations. A letter confirming this decree, signed by Joint Secretary Md Asaduzzaman, was dispatched to the heads of 18 different organizations and has been sighted by bdnews24.com.

Historical Significance of Bangla Academy

Founded in 1955 and gaining autonomy two years later, Bangla Academy has a rich history that predates the formation of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. The academy was born from the Language Movement, with a goal to promote and develop the Bengali language. This makes the academy not just a cultural institution, but an emblem of Bangladesh’s linguistic heritage.

Concerns Over Increased Bureaucratic Control

There are growing concerns that this directive could pave the way for increased bureaucratic control over these cultural bodies. While the heads of Bangla Academy and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, both past and present, have chosen not to comment or have remained unresponsive to inquiries about the letter, the undercurrent of anxiety is palpable. As the debate rages on, the autonomy of these cultural institutions appears to be hanging in the balance.

0
Bangladesh
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 hour ago
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Nazmul Hasan, the long-standing president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since 2012, has recently been appointed the Minister of Youth and Sports, a parliamentary position in the Bangladesh government. This dual role, while not presenting any legal issues, has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Hasan, however, is keen on prioritizing his new
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Eyes Stepping Down After Ministerial Appointment
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
3 hours ago
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge: The Atal Setu
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
3 hours ago
Mongla: A Rising Sanctuary for Climate-Displaced Individuals in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity
2 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
3 hours ago
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
3 hours ago
Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
23 seconds
Pinturault's Season Ends in Shocking Fall; Course Conditions Questioned at Lauberhorn Circuit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Landscape of Triumphs, Challenges, and Unpredictability
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
1 min
Youngstown State Triumphs Over Wright State in Fierce Basketball Encounter
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Noteworthy Victories and Closely Contested Matches
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Noteworthy Victories and Closely Contested Matches
Sam Spratt's Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph
1 min
Sam Spratt's Remarkable Victory Aboard Mercurial in Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
2 mins
Normal Community High School Triumphs Over Peoria Richwoods in Key Big 12 Basketball Game
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
2 mins
Surprise Replacements and Match Outcomes at GCW No Compadre Event in Chicago
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
2 mins
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
Coaches Strive for Early Wins in All-Star Schoolboy Football Showdown
2 mins
Coaches Strive for Early Wins in All-Star Schoolboy Football Showdown
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app