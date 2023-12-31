en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day

In an unprecedented move, the High Commission of Bangladesh in Brunei Darussalam celebrated the first-ever National Expatriates Day, acknowledging the significant contributions of Bangladeshi migrants to their national economy. The event, held at the commission’s premises in Kampong Tanah Jambu, was officially recognized by the Bangladeshi government, and shone a spotlight on the efforts of nearly 15 million Bangladeshi nationals living in 170 countries worldwide.

Recognizing Expatriates’ Contributions

High Commissioner Nahida Rahman Shumona emphasized the magnitude of the exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise these expatriates bring to the table. The celebration included the honoring of 24 individuals, 21 of whom are Bangladeshi nationals, for their outstanding contributions to various sectors in Brunei, such as higher education, health, business, and culture.

(Read Also: Seasonal Honey Harvest in Bangladesh: A Testament to Local Industry and Nature)

Safety and Welfare on the Agenda

The event was graced by the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Safety and Welfare) at the Ministry of Home Affairs of Brunei, Nor Hamidah binti Haji Hamidon, who attended as the guest of honor. Other dignitaries present included the Ambassador of Oman to Brunei Darussalam, Erma Said Mohamed Samhan Al Kathiry, and the Charge d’Affairs at the Indian High Commission to Brunei Darussalam, SDK Menonas.

(Read Also: Violence Mars Election Campaign in Bangladesh: A Deep Dive into Rising Tensions)

Expatriates’ Day Across Borders

The celebration of National Expatriates Day wasn’t limited to Brunei Darussalam. The Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar also marked the occasion, announcing the ‘Ambassador’s Travel Grant’ for expatriate Bangladeshi students in Myanmar. Ambassador Monwar Hossain highlighted the various services, incentives, and initiatives of the government intended for the welfare of expatriates at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the Bangladesh Embassy celebrated National Migrants Day 2023, with Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmad expressing gratitude to the expatriates for their contribution to the economy of Bangladesh. The event also saw the honoring of two Distinguished Expatriate (CIP) Bangladeshis and the joining of ten expatriates to the Universal Pension System and Wage Earners Welfare Board.

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

