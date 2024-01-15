en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bhavana Museum at Santiniketan Greenlit for Completion

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Bangladesh Bhavana Museum at Santiniketan Greenlit for Completion

The Bangladesh government has given the go-ahead for the completion of the Bangladesh Bhavana museum at Santiniketan. This establishment had remained in a makeshift state since its inauguration in 2018. An initiative funded by Dhaka, the museum stands as a comprehensive facility that houses a library, an auditorium, and a research center dedicated to studying Bangladesh’s history, culture, art, and the pivotal 1971 Liberation War.

Resurrecting History

The museum’s focus is the history of Bangladesh, the Liberation War with an emphasis on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Tagores’ relationship with Bangladesh, and modern Bangladesh, with a spotlight on Mujibur and Mahatma Gandhi. The completion of the museum was delayed due to the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the general elections in Bangladesh. However, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s election victory, the project received a much-needed boost.

Final Stages of Completion

A team from the Bangladesh National Museum is set to visit Santiniketan to finalize the plans for the museum. The aim is to curate the museum properly and conduct necessary renovations, as it suffered neglect and damage during its period of closure. Dhaka has also provided a fund for the maintenance of the museum.

Digital Exhibition and Future Plans

The museum will feature a digital exhibition on the Liberation War, underscoring Mujibur Rahman’s role. It also aims to incorporate India’s contribution to Bangladesh’s liberation. Currently, the museum showcases the Bhasha Andolon, the history of Rabindranath Tagore’s residency in Bangladesh, and relics related to Mujibur and Gandhi. There is a proposal to display original photographs and archaeological items from Bangladesh. Furthermore, the Hasina government recently inaugurated the 1971 Genocide Torture Archive and Museum in Khulna.

Santiniketan, a residential school and art center established by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s father Debendranath Tagore, has earned a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This recognition is a result of India’s persistent efforts, backed by recommendations from the International Council on Monuments and Sites. In addition to Santiniketan, Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja also features on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, bringing more cultural significance to West Bengal.

Bangladesh History
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

