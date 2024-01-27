Bangladesh Backs South Africa's Plea at ICJ Against Israel

On the international stage, a significant development unfolded as Bangladesh voiced its support for South Africa's plea against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case, centered around the prevention of acts of genocide against Palestinians, has become a focal point of global attention.

Stance for Justice

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud announced Bangladesh's stance at a press conference in Dhaka, at the State Guest House Padma. In his statement, Mahmud lauded the ICJ's decision to order measures to prevent acts of genocide and to safeguard civilians. The move, he believes, signals a beacon of hope for the Palestinians who have long been victims of violence.

Ruling in Perspective

The ICJ's ruling on Friday leaned towards action to shield Palestinians. However, it fell short of enforcing a ceasefire, a vital part of South Africa's plea to the court. Despite this, the decision still represents a significant stride towards the protection of human rights and the prevention of genocide.

Bangladesh's Support

Bangladesh, standing in solidarity with South Africa, has signaled its readiness to lend additional support if required. This gesture strengthens the collective global effort to halt atrocities and uphold justice. Foreign Minister Mahmud's announcement is a testament to Bangladesh's commitment to peace and justice on the international stage.