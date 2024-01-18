Bangladesh Announces International Tender for Wheat Amid Fuel Pipeline Inauguration

In a recent development, Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to buy 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat. The deadline for the submission of price offers has been set for February 1st, with the delivery of the wheat expected within 40 days of the contract signing.

Terms of the Tender and Previous Acquisitions

The tender terms dictate that the price offers must encompass CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) liner out terms. This implies that the seller undertakes the unloading costs of the ship. The wheat can be sourced from any global origin, with the sole exception of Israel. The shipment is intended for the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

This acquisition follows a pattern of previous grains purchases by Bangladesh. European traders have indicated that around 100,000 tons of milling wheat were bought in two separate tenders that concluded in December.

Impact of the India Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline

Amid a time of global supply chain disruption and rising commodity prices, the India Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was inaugurated to provide Bangladesh with much-needed access to fuel. The 131.57 km pipeline project connects Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur, with 126.50km in Bangladesh and 5.07km in India.

The BPC is anticipated to save $6 per barrel on diesel transported from India through the pipeline. The pipeline is expected to mitigate system loss and facilitate the oil supply in northeastern regions. However, it is too early to comment on how the cross-border pipeline will benefit consumers. As per the BPC chairman, Bangladesh is set to import around two lakh tonnes of diesel through this pipeline per annum, a small share of the country’s total diesel demand of approximately 50 lakh tonnes.