en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Bangladesh Announces International Tender for Wheat Amid Fuel Pipeline Inauguration

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Bangladesh Announces International Tender for Wheat Amid Fuel Pipeline Inauguration

In a recent development, Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to buy 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat. The deadline for the submission of price offers has been set for February 1st, with the delivery of the wheat expected within 40 days of the contract signing.

Terms of the Tender and Previous Acquisitions

The tender terms dictate that the price offers must encompass CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) liner out terms. This implies that the seller undertakes the unloading costs of the ship. The wheat can be sourced from any global origin, with the sole exception of Israel. The shipment is intended for the ports of Chattogram and Mongla.

This acquisition follows a pattern of previous grains purchases by Bangladesh. European traders have indicated that around 100,000 tons of milling wheat were bought in two separate tenders that concluded in December.

Impact of the India Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline

Amid a time of global supply chain disruption and rising commodity prices, the India Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was inaugurated to provide Bangladesh with much-needed access to fuel. The 131.57 km pipeline project connects Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur, with 126.50km in Bangladesh and 5.07km in India.

The BPC is anticipated to save $6 per barrel on diesel transported from India through the pipeline. The pipeline is expected to mitigate system loss and facilitate the oil supply in northeastern regions. However, it is too early to comment on how the cross-border pipeline will benefit consumers. As per the BPC chairman, Bangladesh is set to import around two lakh tonnes of diesel through this pipeline per annum, a small share of the country’s total diesel demand of approximately 50 lakh tonnes.

0
Agriculture Bangladesh International Affairs
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
The most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report, released by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), offers an insightful glimpse into the positioning strategies of large traders, profit-driven speculators, and commercial entities in the futures markets as of January 16th. The report, which spans eleven soft commodities markets, shows an overall decrease in speculator bets,
COT Report Unveils Positions in Futures Markets: Commodities in Focus
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
14 mins ago
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
20 mins ago
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
US Considers Vaping's Health Impact Amidst Global Events
10 mins ago
US Considers Vaping's Health Impact Amidst Global Events
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
14 mins ago
Saint Lucia's Apiculture Project: A Success Story of Rehabilitation and Skill Development
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
14 mins ago
India's Vice President Champions the Fusion of Technology and Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
7 seconds
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
5 mins
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
5 mins
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
5 mins
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
5 mins
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
5 mins
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
5 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
8 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
8 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app