Azharul Islam Sheikh Chanchal Honors Martyrs with Ceramic Art at Dhaka University

In a moving solo exhibition titled Mrittikanjali at Dhaka University's Zainul Gallery 1, artist Azharul Islam Sheikh Chanchal showcases over 50 two-dimensional and more than a thousand three-dimensional ceramic sculptures. These pieces, ranging from human faces and hands to bullets, pay homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement, the Liberation War, and other significant movements. As a professor at the ceramics department and a co-founder of the Vertical Art and Craft Research studio, Chanchal's work emphasizes the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for the nation's future and the role of ceramic art in fostering unity and peace.

Art as Tribute

Chanchal's exhibition, Mrittikanjali, is not just a display of artistic talent but a profound tribute to those who laid down their lives for freedom and justice. Each piece in the exhibition, whether it be a sculpted face, hand, or bullet, tells a story of sacrifice and heroism. Chanchal's use of soil and ceramic as mediums is symbolic, grounding the tribute in the very land for which the martyrs fought. Through his art, Chanchal invites viewers to reflect on the past and inspire a collective effort towards a prosperous and peaceful nation.

Empowering Through Ceramic Art

Chanchal's commitment to making art accessible is evident in his research on local soil and efforts to promote ceramic art as an affordable medium. He has conducted numerous workshops to inspire artists to explore ceramics, emphasizing its potential for widespread appeal and its importance in preserving cultural heritage. By advocating for government support and organizing exhibitions and workshops through the Vertical Art and Craft Research studio, Chanchal aims to elevate the status of ceramic art both locally and internationally.

Inspiration and Aspiration

The journey of Azharul Islam Sheikh Chanchal as an artist and educator is deeply inspired by the late artist Abu Sayed Talukder. Chanchal's engagement in a research-based approach to ceramics has led to the creation of unique pieces that reflect the rich folk art and heritage of Bangladesh. His dedication to his craft and his vision for the future of ceramic art underscore the exhibition's message of unity, remembrance, and national pride.

The exhibition Mrittikanjali, curated by art critic and teacher Moinuddin Khaled, not only serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the country's independence but also as a call to action. It encourages support for the arts and the recognition of ceramic art as a vibrant and meaningful medium capable of conveying powerful messages and fostering a sense of community. Through his work, Chanchal continues to inspire future generations to remember the past while working together for a better future.