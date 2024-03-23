Appellate Div orders hassle-free return of 3 Transcom Group officials, surrender within 72 hours

Following a dramatic legal battle that has gripped the business community, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has issued a directive for the unimpeded return of Transcom Group's top officials from abroad, mandating their court surrender within a mere 72 hours. This order, issued by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, comes in the wake of a petition by Shahzreh Huq, who has levied serious accusations against key figures within the conglomerate, including embezzlement and illegal share transfer, spotlighting a family feud with significant corporate repercussions.

Roots of the Dispute

The controversy traces back to February 22, when Shahzreh Huq, the younger daughter of the late Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman, initiated legal action against eight officials of the corporation at the Gulshan Police Station. The allegations? A complex web of embezzlement, unauthorized property occupation, and illicit share transfers designed to illegally acquire property worth approximately Tk10,000 crore. Central to this dispute are Transcom Group Chairperson Shahnaz Rahman, CEO Simeen Rahman, and Head of Strategy and Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, who, according to Huq, orchestrated these schemes to divert vast sums and assets to their control, sidelining other rightful heirs.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

The case swiftly attracted national attention, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including two directors, by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). Despite this, the primary accused—Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif—successfully evaded capture and fled abroad. Their departure did not mark the end of legal pursuits; a Dhaka court later granted bail to those arrested, while the High Court issued directives for the trio's return and surrender—orders that have since been contested and led to the latest Supreme Court ruling.

Implications and Ongoing Legal Battle

This high-profile case not only sheds light on the internal power struggles within one of Bangladesh's most prominent business families but also underscores the broader issues of corporate governance and legal accountability in the country. As the legal proceedings unfold, the business community and public alike wait with bated breath for the return of the accused officials and the subsequent legal developments. This case could set a precedent for how family disputes and accusations of corporate malfeasance are handled in Bangladesh, making it a landmark event in the nation's legal and business history.