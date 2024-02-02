Abdul Wahed Khan: A Life Dedicated to Journalism and Social Development

Abdul Wahed Khan, a revered name in the field of journalism in Bangladesh, passed away late Thursday night in a private hospital in Sylhet. Known for his dedication to journalistic integrity and social development, Khan was widely recognized for his role as the editor of the regional newspaper Jalalabadi and the weekly Sylhet Samachar.

The Architect of Jalalabadi and Sylhet Samachar

Khan's journalistic journey began in the early eighties when he transformed the weekly Sylhet Samachar into the daily Jalalabadi, a publication that would become a beacon of regional news. Under his stewardship, both publications thrived, serving as crucial sources of information for the people of Sylhet and beyond.

A Pillar of Social and Cultural Endeavors

But Khan's contributions weren't confined to journalism. His impact was deeply felt in various social and cultural organizations, as well as educational institutions. He held the position of general secretary of the Sylhet Central Muslim Literary Society (KMUSAS), where he worked tirelessly to promote literary and cultural activities in the region.

His commitment to education was further demonstrated by his establishment of the Jalalabad Academy in Sylhet, an institution that continues to contribute to the academic development of the region.

A Storied Career with Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and Daily Ittefaq

Before taking the helm of Jalalabadi and Sylhet Samachar, Khan served as the Sylhet bureau chief of the national news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), from 1972 to 1978. Prior to his tenure at BSS, Khan was a part of the team at the Daily Ittefaq in Dhaka, where he worked from 1962 to 1971.

Abdul Wahed Khan's life was a testament to the power of journalism and social participation. His demise leaves a void in the journalistic fraternity and social fabric of Bangladesh that will be hard to fill.