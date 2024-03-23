Abantika's death: JnU probe committee visits her mother in Cumilla

A dedicated five-member committee from Jagannath University (JnU) embarked on a solemn mission to Cumilla, visiting the bereaved family of law student Fairuz Abontika, whose untimely death by suicide has sparked widespread concern and outcry. Leading the investigation, Professor Md Jakir Hossain, alongside his team, engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with Tahmina Shabnam, Abontika's grieving mother, seeking insights to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

Investigative Steps and Initial Findings

With the gravity of the situation at the forefront, the committee's visit to Abontika's family home marked a critical step in their investigative process. Professor Jakir emphasized their commitment to gathering exhaustive information, indicating plans to interview various sources, including the police, to piece together the events preceding Abontika's death. The visit also included a stop at Cumilla's Kotwali Model police station, where discussions with the case's investigating officer were conducted, highlighting the multifaceted approach of the inquiry.

Community and University Response

The aftermath of Abontika's death saw an immediate and fervent reaction from the JnU community. The university's swift action in relieving the assistant proctor and suspending the implicated student, Amman Siddique, underscored the severity of the allegations made in Abontika's final Facebook post. These steps, coupled with the arrests and subsequent remand of Siddique and teacher Deen Islam, reflect the institution's urgent response to student demands for accountability and justice.

Potential Implications and Ongoing Demands for Justice

As the investigation progresses, the broader implications of Fairuz Abontika's tragic demise come into sharper focus. The poignant words of Abontika's mother, lamenting the loss of her daughter and critiquing the university's initial response, echo the community's call for a more proactive stance on student welfare and safety. This incident not only shines a spotlight on the need for comprehensive support systems within educational institutions but also raises critical questions about the mechanisms in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.